Punjab, UK to have more tie-ups in agriculture, IT, education

Chandigarh, May 26
Punjab and the United Kingdom on Thursday agreed to have further tie-ups in the agriculture, information technology (IT), food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.
CM Bhagwant Mann pushes for Chandigarh-London flight
Promises single-window clearance to investors
This decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, who called on the former at his official residence here.
During the meeting, it was agreed that there was a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK. Mann said people of Punjab had already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technologies in the UK could be helpful in further harnessing the potential in these sectors. Extending a red carpet welcome to British investors in the state, the CM said the state government would ensure a single-window online clearance to all investors. The Punjab Government would ensure a smooth and hassle-free mechanism for investors in the state, Mann said, adding that he was already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK.
Flagging the issue of direct flight from Chandigarh to London’s Heathrow Airport, the CM said it would facilitate the passengers from northern states in general and those from Punjab in particular. Mann said a number of airlines were already in touch with him in this connection.
The British High Commissioner assured the CM of all possible help in this regard.
