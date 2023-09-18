Punjab: VB arrests former Congress MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri, husband in disproportionate assets case

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, September 18
Former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural assembly segment, Satkar Kaur Gehri, and her husband Jasmel Singh Laddi Gehri have been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in a matter related to accumulation of disproportionate assets.
While Satkar Kaur was reportedly arrested in Chandigarh today morning and is being brought here, her husband Jasmel Laddi Gehri was arrested from his residence at Ale Wala village this morning. As per information, the VB has registered a case against them and formal announcement regarding their arrest will be made by the evening.
It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in 2012, Satkar Kaur was handpicked by the then AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2012 assembly polls. However, she lost her maiden electoral bout by a narrow margin of just 107 votes. Subsequently in 2017, she bounced back and got elected from Ferozepur (Rural) assembly segment trouncing the sitting SAD MLA and senior Akali Leader Joginder Singh Jindu by 21380 votes.
However, in 2022, she was denied party ticket by the Congress and was later expelled due to anti-party activities following which she had joined BJP. Her husband Jasmel Laddi Gehri is an elected Zila Parishad member and district president of BJP SC Wing.
