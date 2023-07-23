Punjab VB arrests Nagar Panchayat employee in Hoshiarpur for accepting Rs 24,000 bribe

Hoshiarpur, July 23
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a junior assistant posted at a Nagar Panchayat office in Hoshiarpur for accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000, officials said on Sunday.
Sheeshpal was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested on Saturday, they said.
Complainant Ravinder Kumar had submitted an application for the release of his provident fund of Rs 3.40 lakh. Kumar -- posted as a section officer in the Nagar Panchayat office -- was dismissed from service in 2021 after a police case was registered against him.
The complainant alleged that Sheeshpal demanded the money for the release of his provident fund.
