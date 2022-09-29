Punjab VB nabs Sunam MC ex-president

Sangrur, September 28
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Baghirath Rai, ex-president, Sunam Municipal Committee, on the charges of embezzlement of government funds.
A VB spokesperson said during the investigation, it was found that Rai had prepared fake bills pertaining to repair of his official vehicle.
In addition to this, he had not implemented the prescribed advertisement policy in the MC twice during his tenure, causing a loss of about Rs 4 lakh to the state exchequer.
