Home / Punjab / Punjab Vidhan Sabha asks SAD rebel MLA Sukhi to clarify position after appointment as AAP vice president

Punjab Vidhan Sabha asks SAD rebel MLA Sukhi to clarify position after appointment as AAP vice president

The MLA has been asked to give his reply on a petition filed against his continuation as a SAD MLA
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. File photo
A day after rebel Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi was appointed Vice President of Aam Aadmi Party, the MLA has been asked by Punjab Vidhan Sabha to clarify his position on July 29.

The MLA has been asked to give his reply on a petition filed against his continuation as a SAD MLA by advocate HC Arora seeking the disqualification of Dr Sukhi. The ENT specialist was first elected as MLA from Banga in 2017 and re-elected in 2022. However, he joined AAP in August last year. Later, he was made the chairperson of Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation and given the status of a cabinet minister.

His appointment as the AAP vice president yesterday had created a political buzz, especially as he continues to be a SAD MLA. Asked about the status of the petition against Dr Sukhi, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that since Dr Sukhi is a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, he has been asked to give his reply on July 29.

Sandhwan, who had convened a media briefing, said that in order to ensure success of the events planned to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur later this year, he would now start meeting people from different sections of society and seek their suggestions regarding the event. “I will also be meeting Sikh scholars and intelligentsia in universities and colleges. A special Vidhan Sabha session will also be held to mark the occasion,” he said.

Asked if the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would also be roped in, Speaker Sandhwan only said that they would be seeking their suggestions on the issue. “After all, the Guru and his legacy are common to all,” he said.

