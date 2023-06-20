Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 20

While speaking on a resolution against non-release of rural development fund (RDF) by the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said if the Centre didn’t release the fund in 10 days, the government would move the Supreme Court on July 1.

He was speaking on the resolution against non-release of Rs 3,622 crore of RDF passed by the Punjab Assembly. Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian moved the resolution.

Speaking on the resolution, Mann said it is our right which is being denied by the Centre, and is affecting our rural infrastructure. He said the Centre is targeting non-BJP governments, whether it is Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Delhi. They had deputed governors just to target the state governments, he said.

The resolution said, “Due to non-release of RDF for the last four seasons by the Centre, the rural development works in Punjab are being affected. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha condemns the fact that the Centre has not yet released the withheld amount of Rs 3,622 crore towards the agricultural produce bought from Punjab. This House recommends to the state government to approach the Centre for the release of the withheld RDF immediately.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Pratap Bajwa said the AAP had turned the House into a debate house. He questioned the purpose of convening the session. Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Seconding the resolution, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the Congress MLAs should have supported the resolution as it is a collective issue of the state. “Punjab has paid the price for food security of the nation by polluting its land and water. But the state is being discriminated against at every step. Punjab is being punished because people of the state forced the Centre to repeal the three farm laws,” he said.

The SAD supported the resolution against the Centre.