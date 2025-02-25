Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously condemns removal of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha today unanimously passed a resolution condemning the alleged removal of photos of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Delhi Chief Minister’s office and offices of ministers and MLAs.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora moved the resolution, terming the move as “anti-Dalit” and disrespect to the architect of the Constitution. The house unanimously passed the resolution, deciding to write to the President of India against the move.

The opposition Congress supported the resolution, while AAP MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi criticised BJP for suppressing the Dalits and minorities.