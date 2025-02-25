DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously condemns removal of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos

Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously condemns removal of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora moved the resolution, terming the move as 'anti-Dalit' and disrespect to the architect of the Constitution
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:17 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha today unanimously passed a resolution condemning the alleged removal of photos of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Delhi Chief Minister’s office and offices of ministers and MLAs.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora moved the resolution, terming the move as “anti-Dalit” and disrespect to the architect of the Constitution. The house unanimously passed the resolution, deciding to write to the President of India against the move.

The opposition Congress supported the resolution, while AAP MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi criticised BJP for suppressing the Dalits and minorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper