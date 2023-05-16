Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

Chandigarh, May 16
Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, former Congress MLA from Faridkot, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets and benami property transactions case.
The department had started an investigation against the former MLA after receiving a complaint.
According to the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, a benami transaction is a deal “where a property is transferred to or is held by, a person, and the consideration for such property has been provided, or paid by, another person”. The government has right to recover a benami property.
Dhillon had earlier said he had no objection to the Vigilance inquiry against him. “All my family members are income tax assesses and all income and property details of my family have already been disclosed in my affidavit given to the Election Commission during the filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections last year,” he had added.
