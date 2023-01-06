Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Ludhiana RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal on graft charge

Ludhiana, December 6
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested Ludhiana RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a PCS officer, on the charge of running an organised crime by collecting money as bribe from transporters.
The action was taken on a complaint lodged at the CM's anti-corruption helpline.
