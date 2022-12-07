Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer for causing loss of Rs 1.24 crore to state exchequer

Chandigarh, December 7
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a branch officer of Markfed, a cooperative federation, for allegedly embezzling 12,194 wheat bags and causing a loss of Rs 1.24 crore to the state exchequer, an official spokesperson said.
The arrested accused, Rajbir Singh Bains, is posted in Rajpura, the vigilance bureau spokesperson said.
Three other officials have already been named in this case.
The spokesperson said during the checking of Markfed storage godowns in Rajpura, it was found that 12,194 wheat bags weighing 6,097 quintals were misappropriated.
The accused caused a financial loss of Rs 1.24 crore to the state exchequer, the spokesperson said.
