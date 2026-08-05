Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Mohali revenue dept clerk with Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested senior assistant Bhupinder Kaur posted in the revenue department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, around 4 pm on Tuesday.

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A Prevention of Corruption Act case has been registered at Vigilance Bureau Police Station Flying Squad-1 at Mohali. VB officials will produce the suspect in Mohali court on Wednesday.

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Complainant Prabhjeet Singh, a native of Batala, stated that clerk Bhupinder Kaur, a Khudda Ali Sher resident, had allegedly promised allotment of plots meant for auction at Skyrock Welfare Society, Sector 111-112, for a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. On August 4, the VB reportedly arrested the clerk red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

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The government employee was recently posted in the revenue department on special request. Vigilance Bureau officials said they are probing the role of other senior officials in the allotment process of plots. Senior administration officials remained tightlipped over the incident.