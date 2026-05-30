Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL accountant taking Rs-15,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, has arrested Amritpal Singh, an accountant posted as In-charge of the Accounts Branch at PSPCL Division, Gurdaspur, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

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A spokesperson for the VB said on Saturday that the arrest was made following a complaint filed by a resident of Islamabad in Gurdaspur.

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According to the complaint, the complainant, a retired Junior Engineer from PSPCL, had pending arrears related to dearness allowance and pay fixation. He had approached Amritpal Singh to process the release of his dues.

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The complainant alleged that the accountant demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe to clear the pending arrears and had been harassing him for nearly one-and-a-half years. He also recorded the conversation in which the bribe was allegedly demanded.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau’s Amritsar Range. Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount in the presence of two official witnesses.

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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is under way.