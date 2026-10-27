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Home / Punjab / Punjab Vigilance Bureau registers a corruption case every 1.5 days

Punjab Vigilance Bureau registers a corruption case every 1.5 days

Bureau has arrested 1,156 accused till Sept 30, says Special DGP-cum-Chief Director Dr Sharad Satya Chauhan

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:16 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered an average of one corruption case every one and a half days since March 2022. It has registered 1,118 cases and arrested 1,156 accused till September 30, 2026, Special DGP-cum-Chief Director Dr Sharad Satya Chauhan said on Monday.

He was announcing the bureau’s Vigilance Awareness Week, being observed from October 26 to November 1, under the theme “Probity for Prosperity”. Bureau staff took an integrity pledge at the headquarters in Mohali and at district offices.

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Chauhan said all Senior Superintendents of Police in the vigilance ranges had been directed to organise outreach events in every district. Banners carrying the contact details of designated vigilance officers will be put up at public places, while range officers will organise seminars and workshops in educational institutions.

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He urged citizens to report demands for bribes through the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line, WhatsApp number 9501200200, launched in March 2022. The platform accepts complaints in the form of audio and video messages.

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