Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths tax evasion worth crores by Bathinda transport firm, 5 held

Bathinda, September 24

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has unearthed tax evasion worth crores of rupees pertaining to transportation of commercial goods into state from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Delhi without bills and not paying any taxes by a transporter in alleged connivance with officers/officials of Punjab Taxation and Excise Department, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

A case has been registered in this regard against Jagsir Singh, the owner of Delhi Malwa Transport Company, his son, three drivers, one passer (agent), along with the officers/officials of the Punjab Taxation Department.

Giving details, a VB spokesperson said Jagsir’s son Mandeep Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, Bathinda, drivers Sanjay Kumar, Gurdas Singh and Jagsir Singh have been arrested. Meanwhile, Jagsir Singh is absconding and would be arrested soon and more revelations would come out about this scam, said the spokesperson.

The VB spokesperson said on the basis of reliable information, the VB had formed three teams that searched the suspicious vehicles carrying commercial goods at Bathinda, during which it was found that some of the goods loaded in three vehicles were being brought into State without bills and taxes.

After preliminary investigation, a case was registered under Sections 7, 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Section 420, 120-B of IPC at VB police station, at Bathinda.

The spokesperson further informed that during the investigation of this case, the role of concerned officers/employees of the State Taxation Department regarding misuse of their official positions and to facilitate in evasion of government taxes by obtaining bribes from transporters and passers would also be probed.