Home / Punjab / Punjab: Violence erupts in love triangle disputes, claiming 2 lives

Punjab: Violence erupts in love triangle disputes, claiming 2 lives

Police have registered a case

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot/Moga, Updated At : 11:35 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Two separate incidents allegedly linked to illicit relationships have claimed the lives of two young men in Faridkot and Moga districts, raising concern over rising violence stemming from personal disputes.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old youth from Kingra village in Faridkot died during treatment 10 days after he was allegedly brutally assaulted by the relatives of a married woman with whom he was said to be in a relationship.

The deceased, Boota Singh (26), was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the alleged attack that took place on the night of January 31.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

According to the victim’s family, Boota Singh had been called to the woman’s house on the pretext of a meeting. His brother alleged that when Boota reached the house, the woman’s husband, Amar Singh, along with some associates, was already present.

“They first struck him on the head, rendering him unconscious. He was then tied to a pillar and brutally beaten. Heated iron rods were allegedly used to torture him,” the deceased’s brother claimed.

The family further alleged that when Boota did not return home, they found him tied to a pillar at the woman’s house in a critical condition. With police assistance, he was shifted to the hospital, where he remained under treatment until his death.

In a separate incident, a man was allegedly shot dead over a similar dispute at Kaila village in the Dharamkot subdivision of Moga today.

The deceased, Bharpur Singh, was shot in the head with a licenced .32 bore revolver and died on the spot.

According to Dharamkot DSP Jaswinder Singh, the accused, Inderjit Singh, reportedly the victim’s neighbour, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and fled after opening fire.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Inderjit Singh was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with the victim’s wife. When Bharpur Singh objected and stopped him from visiting his house, tensions escalated, ultimately leading to the fatal shooting.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and launched a search operation to apprehend the accused, who remains absconding.

