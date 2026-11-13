Punjab weather: Western disturbance may bring 48-hour pollution relief, but no rain in Chandigarh; November to remain warm

Punjab may get a brief respite from rising pollution levels over the next 48 hours as a western disturbance brings changes in wind and weather patterns. However, the relief is likely to be short-lived, with November expected to remain largely dry and warmer than normal, according to weather experts.

The state continues to grapple with poor air quality following Diwali celebrations and a rise in farm fires, with 5,517 stubble-burning incidents reported so far, adding to the pollution burden.

Ludhiana was the most polluted city in Punjab on November 13, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 290. Amritsar followed with an AQI of 220, while Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala recorded readings of 171 and 169, respectively.

Surinder Paul, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said the current weather system was likely to bring a temporary change, although its major impact would be felt in the northeastern region.

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After a brief dip, maximum temperatures in Punjab are likely to remain 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal for the rest of November.

“Normally, the maximum temperature during this period is around 30 degrees Celsius. However, the warm spell has extended this year,” he said.

Paul said changing weather patterns were becoming increasingly evident. The monsoon had advanced, with August witnessing more rainfall, while the winter season had also undergone a shift, with colder conditions extending into March.

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Surinder Paul said the weather system would lead to scattered cloud formation, but no rainfall was expected in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh residents can breathe easy, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 90, placing it in the satisfactory category and making its air quality the best among the region's major cities.

Unlike neighbouring Punjab cities grappling with poor air quality, Chandigarh has recorded relatively cleaner air, offering residents some relief from the pollution burden.

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According to the national AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, health experts have warned that deteriorating air quality can cause breathing difficulties, particularly among people suffering from lung and heart diseases and asthma. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can also aggravate skin, eye and nasal allergies.

Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions remain particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of prolonged exposure to polluted air.