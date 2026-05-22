'Punjab will follow SC order on stray dogs in letter and spirit': CM Mann

The Punjab government and civic authorities have launched a massive state-wide drive following the Supreme Court's latest directives on stray dogs, prioritising public safety and the humane management of dogs across the state.

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Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, in a statement shared on social media, said the state government would implement the Supreme Court’s May 19 directions in “letter and spirit”.

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He stated that stray dogs would be removed from high-footfall public places to ensure the safety of children, senior citizens and families. He also announced that adequate dog shelters would be created for the proper care of stray animals.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagwant Mann (@bhagwantmann1)

The CM further clarified that action, including euthanasia, would only be taken in cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or highly aggressive dogs, strictly under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

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Following the directions, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has started preparing for implementation at the ground level. Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the Local Bodies Department had already held a video conference with civic bodies across Punjab and detailed guidelines would be issued shortly.

Health Officer Vipan Malhotra said the MC had so far sterilised nearly 1.26 lakh stray dogs and regular drives for catching stray dogs were already underway. He added that the civic body was also operating a dog sanctuary for stray animals.

As per the department, 12 stray dogs have been caught by the team members of Animal Birth Control from Basant Avenue and Tagore Nagar near the civil line. Meanwhile, two ambulances are always there on standby to help the stray dogs.

The issue has triggered strong reactions from residents as well as animal welfare activists. City resident Ravinder Pal Singh Ghai, who recently raised concerns over the increasing stray dog menace in Gurdev Nagar and other parts of Ludhiana, welcomed the government’s response. He had written to Mann and other departments demanding immediate action to protect residents from stray dog attacks and aggressive packs roaming in residential colonies, parks and public roads.

Ghai also sought a high-level inquiry into the sterilisation process, questioning why the stray dog population continued to rise despite crores being spent annually on sterilisation projects. He stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public funds.

Meanwhile, animal welfare activists urged the authorities to implement the Supreme Court judgment carefully and within the legal framework of the ABC Rules, 2023 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Former Animal Welfare Board of India member Dr Sandeep Kumar Jain appealed to the Animal Welfare Board of India to issue a uniform advisory to all states to avoid misinterpretation of the court directions.

Animal welfare groups also highlighted incidents of cruelty against stray animals, including the alleged poisoning of a female dog and her puppies in Hussainpura village, and demanded strict enforcement of animal protection laws.