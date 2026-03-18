Punjab withdraws post-December 31 ward delimitation notifications amid HC scrutiny

Just over three months after the legality of ongoing delimitation of wards for municipal councils and corporations was questioned, the state of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had decided to withdraw notifications issued for the purpose after December 31, 2025.

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Appearing before Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Jastej Singh informed the bench about the decision on withdrawal of the notifications. Senior advocates DV Sharma and Anu Chatrath assisted the bench on behalf of Local Bodies. Senior advocates Pawan Kumar, Vikas Chatrath and Navdeep Singh, along with other lawyers, appeared before the court on the petitioners’ behalf.

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The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Anita Rani and other petitioners through counsel Surinder Pal Tinna and other advocates. The petitioners, among other things, had questioned the legality of the ongoing delimitation of wards for municipal councils and corporations.

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The high court, by order dated January 16, had asked the Chief Secretary to clarify whether the state was accepting in full the Central Government’s notification dated August 13, 2025, particularly regarding the freezing of ward boundaries after January 1. The court had observed that if the state was not accepting the notification “even qua the freezing of the wards of Urban Local Bodies, the issue will be decided by this court”.

Punjab, on the previous date of hearing, had told the high court that it had sought clarification from the Registrar-General and Census Commissioner of India on whether municipal ward boundaries could be frozen from January 1 in view of the upcoming 2027 Census.

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In an affidavit placed before the bench, Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha had told the court that the state had referred the matter for “special consideration”, as there appeared to be a contradiction between two communications issued by the Centre.

The Chief Secretary had stated that under Rule 8(iv) of the Census Rules, 1990, administrative boundaries could not be frozen earlier than one year before the “Census Reference Date”. He referred to a notification dated June 16, 2025, issued by the “Office of the Registrar-General, India”, declaring that the Census would be conducted in 2027 and fixing March 1, 2027, as the Census Reference Date (except in certain areas).

According to the affidavit, this meant administrative boundaries “cannot be frozen prior to February 28, i.e., one year prior to the ‘Census Reference Date’”. However, a subsequent DO letter dated June 27, 2025, stated that boundaries of administrative units for Census 2027 would be frozen as on December 31, 2025, and requested states not to change boundaries from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Acting on this, Punjab issued a notification on July 10, 2025, freezing boundaries from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

The affidavit said this appeared to be “in contradiction with the provisions under Rule 8(iv)”. The Chief Secretary also informed the court that in some Urban Local Bodies, draft delimitation notifications were approved on December 22, 2025, but published between December 26 and 29, 2025, inviting objections for seven days. As a result, the final notifications could only be issued on January 8.

The delay of eight days, the affidavit stated, “has never been intentional rather the same is technical”. Punjab has now written seeking clarification and requesting that the January 8 notifications be considered as an exceptional case, particularly since draft notifications had been issued before December 31, 2025.