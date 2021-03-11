Punjab witnesses 30% increase in registration and stamps revenue; generates Rs 353 crore in April

Chandigarh, May 25
Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department registered an increase of 30.45 per cent in revenue from registration and stamps in April as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the department had collected over Rs 352.62 crore from registration and stamps from April 1 to 30, an increase from Rs 270.31 crore recorded in the same period the previous year.
The minister said the growth in the revenue would be utilised for holistic development of the state.
He added that several social welfare schemes were on the cards.
He said there was no space for corruption or any other malpractice in government offices and hassle-free services were being provided to the people.
