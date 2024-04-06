 Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran; 5  booked after video goes viral : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran; 5  booked after video goes viral

Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran; 5  booked after video goes viral

No arrests have been made in the case so far

Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran; 5  booked after video goes viral

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Tarn Taran, April 6

A 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked in Valtoha village here allegedly by her son's in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride's parents, police said on Saturday.

A purported video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 31, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.

Five people have been booked in the case and three of them have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.

#Tarn Taran


