Punjab woman on Tungnath trail falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, dies
State Disaster Response Force officials says Pooja Sahni (26) was reported missing on Sunday evening after she allegedly fell into the 400-metre-deep gorge near Ravanshila on the Tunganath trail, following which a search operation was launched
A woman pilgrim from Punjab, en route to the Tungnath temple here, died after allegedly falling into a deep gorge along the Chopta-Tungnath trek route, officials said on Monday.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said the woman was reported missing on Sunday evening after she allegedly fell into the 400-metre-deep gorge near Ravanshila on the Tunganath trail, following which a search operation was launched.
The woman's body was spotted deep in the gorge along the Chopta-Tungnath route on Monday.
Officials said the body was retrieved from the gorge with the help of police and carried on a stretcher for about 3 km to Chopta.
The deceased has been identified as Pooja Sahni (26).
The body has been handed over to the district police, they added.