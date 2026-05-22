Punjab woman searches for husband lost in Russia-Ukraine war 8 months ago

Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has approached India’s External Affairs Ministry seeking assistance in tracing a young Punjabi man who has been missing for the past eight months after reportedly joining the Russian military.

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Navdeep Kaur, a resident of Amritsar district, reached Nirmal Kutia in Sultanpur Lodhi to meet Sant Seechewal and shared her heartbreaking story. She said her husband, Heera Singh, had travelled to Moscow in October 2024 to pursue higher education. However, in August 2025, he was recruited into the Russian army.

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According to the family, Heera Singh was promised an immediate payment of Rs 14 lakh and a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh at the time of recruitment.

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Navdeep Kaur revealed that after just 15 days of military training, her husband was sent to the war front. She said he was never mentally prepared for combat, as recruiters had assured him that his duties would only involve delivering food supplies to soldiers and helping dig bunkers.

She added that she last spoke to her husband in September 2025. Since then, there has been no contact for the past eight months, leaving the family in deep distress and uncertainty.

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The family’s struggles are further compounded by the serious medical condition of their six-year-old son, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy — a neurological disorder that affects movement, muscle coordination, speech, and overall brain function. Doctors have reportedly said there is no permanent cure for the condition. The couple also has two younger children, aged two-and-a-half years and one year respectively.

Their eldest child cannot speak, hear, sit, or walk. The emotional pain of the family was evident as Navdeep Kaur, holding her ailing son close to her chest, fed him water through a syringe and carefully gave him tiny morsels of food. The scene painted a devastating picture of a family trapped between war, poverty, and helplessness.

Seechewal assures support

Sant Seechewal assured the family that he would remain in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow to help trace the missing youth.

He also said efforts would be made to arrange medical treatment for the sick child through the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. In addition, he pledged full support for the education of the children, assuring that their studies would continue as far as they wished to pursue them.