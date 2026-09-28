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Home / Punjab / Punjab Women Commission takes suo motu cognisance of LPU, Chitkara University incidents

Punjab Women Commission takes suo motu cognisance of LPU, Chitkara University incidents

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:19 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab government is facing criticism over the two incidents that have taken the state by storm.
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The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incidents reported at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Chitkara University.

Raj Lalli Gill, chairperson of the Commission, said, “We have sought a detailed clarification on the entire matter, copies of the FIRs, and comprehensive reports on the safety and security measures in place for students on both campuses. Students’ safety is the prime concern. Accountability and transparency are imperative.”

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The Punjab government is facing criticism over the two incidents that have taken the state by storm. The Women Commission, while taking cognisance of the incidents, said it did not endorse the allegations circulating in connection with the two universities. It said its focus was on the safety, dignity and rights of women students.

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Student unrest at LPU erupted following allegations of the rape of a girl student inside the girls’ hostel on September 23. At Chitkara University, unverified rumours regarding two missing female students led to student protests.

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