Punjab Women’s Commission steps in after video of violent clash between woman, daughter-in-law in Moga goes viral

A shocking domestic dispute captured on a security camera in Moga district has escalated into a major legal issue, prompting the Punjab State Women’s Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the incident. The commission on Friday directed the Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded a detailed action taken report by June 8.

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The incident took place in the Lohgarh Basti area of Dharamkot in Moga district. According to local reports, the dispute began when the mother-in-law asked her daughter-in-law to go and pick up her children. A routine household request quickly spiraled into a heated verbal argument and rapidly turned physical.

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A CCTV camera, originally installed by the family to keep an eye on outsiders, ended up recording the violent altercation between the two women inside the home. The disturbing footage shows the two grappling, pulling each other's hair, exchanging blows and violently dragging one another across the floor.

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Once the video found its way onto social media, it went viral across the region, sparking widespread public outrage and concern over the severity of the domestic abuse. ​Following the brawl, mother-in-law approached the local police station to lodge a formal complaint of assault and harassment against her daughter-in-law, submitting the security footage as primary evidence.

Acknowledging the public outcry and the vulnerability of the elderly victim, the Punjab State Women’s Commission intervened directly to ensure swift law enforcement. The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the clash and are recording statements of both parties.