Home / Punjab / Punjab youth dies after slipping into ditch near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand

Punjab youth dies after slipping into ditch near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand

Gurpreet Singh of Kale village in Amritsar was visiting Hemkund Sahib with a 90-member group
article_Author
PTI
Gopeshwar, Updated At : 08:23 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
An 18-year-old Sikh devotee from Punjab died on Sunday after slipping into a deep ditch on a footpath near Hemkund Sahib gurdwara in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Gurpreet Singh of Kale village in Amritsar was visiting Hemkund Sahib with a 90-member group, they said.

Police said Singh left the main footpath leading to the gurdwara and took an old, damaged trail that has been closed due to safety concerns. He slipped and fell into a 100-metre-deep ditch.

Police, State Disaster Response Force personnel and other agencies reached the spot, carried out a rescue operation and retrieved the body, they added.

