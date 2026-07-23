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Home / Punjab / Punjab youths, activists rally in support of Jantar Mantar stir

Punjab youths, activists rally in support of Jantar Mantar stir

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Congress workers protest in Jalandhar against the lathicharge on students in New Delhi. Malkiat Singh
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Amid nationwide outrage over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demonstrations were held across parts of Punjab on Wednesday, with students, youth groups and political activists expressing solidarity with the agitators and demanding accountability from the Centre.

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In Ludhiana, students, members of NGOs and residents hit the street carrying placards highlighting alleged police excesses. Senior Congress leader Krishan Kumar Bawa led party workers from Ludhiana South in a separate protest. Addressing the demonstrators, Bawa alleged that the Central Government had crossed all limits by using force against young students staging a peaceful protest.

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In Jalandhar, youths under the banner of Jalandhar Youth for Justice announced a series of protests outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office from July 25. Separately, Jasman Singh, associated with the social media platform Jalandhar Speaks, shared a post purportedly showing him removing BJP flags from a highway.

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In Patiala, Congress youth leaders staged a protest against the Centre. A day earlier, students had held a demonstration at Fountain Chowk demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

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