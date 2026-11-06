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Home / Punjab / 'Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye': Diljit Dosanjh to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

'Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye': Diljit Dosanjh to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

The Latin Recording Academy on Thursday confirmed the "G.O.A.T." singer's participation at the 27th edition of the awards

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:58 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Aura India Tour, which kicked off in Delhi on October 30. File
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Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been announced as one of the performers at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, marking another milestone in his celebrated career.

The Latin Recording Academy on Thursday confirmed the "G.O.A.T." singer's participation at the 27th edition of the awards, to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12.

The lineup also features Karol G, Bizarrap, Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Miguel Colon, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Angel "Cucco" Pena.

"Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye," Diljit's team commented on the Latin Recording Academy's Instagram post announcing the news.

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Performers announced earlier also include Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernandez, Daddy Yankee, Rosalia, Sofia Reyes, and The Warning, among others.

Diljit, the singer of hits such as "Kinni Kinni", "Lover", "Do You Know", "5 Taara" and "Born To Shine", is currently on his Aura India Tour, which kicked off in Delhi on October 30. His next concert is scheduled for November 15 in Indore.

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