Home / Punjab / Punjabi actor and singer's police security withdrawn 

Punjabi actor and singer's police security withdrawn 

Punjab Police have neither denied nor confirmed the news

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Punjab Police have withdrawn security of a popular Punjabi actor, singer, and producer, allegedly after he met Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A Punjabi news channel, besides sources in the Shiromani Akali Dal, has claimed. The Tribune is withholding the name of the actor to protect his vulnerability.

Punjab Police have neither denied nor confirmed the news. The police do not disclose security given or withdrawn from any individual since the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The AAP government had made a public security withdrawal of 424 persons, including Moosewala, a day before his murder.

