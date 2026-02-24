Punjab Police have withdrawn security of a popular Punjabi actor, singer, and producer, allegedly after he met Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A Punjabi news channel, besides sources in the Shiromani Akali Dal, has claimed. The Tribune is withholding the name of the actor to protect his vulnerability.

Punjab Police have neither denied nor confirmed the news. The police do not disclose security given or withdrawn from any individual since the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The AAP government had made a public security withdrawal of 424 persons, including Moosewala, a day before his murder.