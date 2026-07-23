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Home / Punjab / Punjabi actor Rabby Kandola joins Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Punjabi actor Rabby Kandola joins Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Actor alleges police brutality against unemployed youth in Punjab, cites action against NEET students in Delhi to target AAP govt

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Punjabi film actor Rabby Kandola joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in the presence of Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and other party leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
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Punjabi film actor, director and writer Rabbi Kandola on Thursday joined the Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

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Welcoming Kandola into the party fold, Waris Punjab De leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said the actor's induction would strengthen the party, expand its social outreach and bolster its grassroots support.

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Ayali expressed confidence that Kandola's presence would further amplify the party's voice on issues concerning Punjab and its youth.

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Kandola has acted in several Punjabi films, including ‘Mitti’, ‘Masand’ and ‘Yaar Mera Rab Varga’.

Speaking to reporters, Kandola said he was inspired by the party's commitment to promoting and protecting the Punjabi mother tongue and safeguarding the rights of Punjabis.

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He claimed that, except Waris Punjab De, no other political party was raising issues concerning Punjab, including growing unemployment, the drug menace and the alleged fake encounters of youngsters.

Kandola alleged that Amritpal Singh was put behind bars because he was fighting against the drug mafia and encouraging the youth to follow the path shown by the Sikh Gurus.

Referring to the alleged police action against NEET students in Delhi, Kandola claimed, “What to talk of police brutality on NEET students in Delhi, we are witnessing such police brutality every day in the state, where unemployed youth, contractual teachers, electricity department employees and Anganwadi workers are being subjected to police lathicharge by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.”

He said Akali Dal Waris Punjab De was the only party committed to raising Punjab's issues and standing by the rights of the people of the state.

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, were also present on the occasion.

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