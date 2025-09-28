DT
Home / Punjab / Punjabi artistes appeal to people to pray for recovery of singer Rajvir Jawanda

Punjabi artistes appeal to people to pray for recovery of singer Rajvir Jawanda

Singer suffers serious head and spine injuries in road accident; on ventilator support

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Singer Rajvir Jawanda. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Noted Punjabi artistes on Sunday appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident.

The 35-year-old Jawanda, who rose to fame with the song ‘Kali Jawande Di’, was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle, police said. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in Punjab in an “extremely critical” condition.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was put on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital had said on Saturday. He had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

The hospital is yet to issue a fresh statement on Sunday.

Many noted Punjabi singers, including Kanwar Grewal, Gurdas Mann and Babbu Mann, appealed to people to pray for the speedy recovery of Jawanda.

Grewal, who was at the hospital, said doctors are providing Jawanda the best treatment and appealed to people not to spread rumours surrounding his health.

“Pray for him so that he gets well soon,” he said.

Singer Surjit Bhullar, who visited the hospital, said he prayed to God for his speedy recovery so that he would be amongst us soon.

Actor and singer Ranjit Bawa, who visited the hospital to enquire about his health, said all Punjabis across the world are holding prayers for Jawanda’s speedy recovery.

Punjabi actor and AAP leader Sonia Mann too visited the hospital and urged people not to spread rumours about his health.

Singers Gurdas Mann and Babbu Mann said all should pray to the almighty so that Jawanda recovers quickly.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana’s Jagraon, Jawanda is also known for his songs ‘Tu dis penda’, ‘Khush reha kar’, ‘Sardari’, ‘Surname’, ‘Afreen’, ‘Landlord’, ‘Down to earth’ and ‘Kangani’.

Jawanda also acted in Gippy Grewal starrer movie “Subedar Joginder Singh” in 2018, “Jind Jaan” in 2019 and “Mindo Taseeldarni” in 2019.

