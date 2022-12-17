Punjabi becomes talking point in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Giving a push to his mother tongue, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari for the first time spoke in Punjabi in the ongoing winter session.

Calling his speech as ‘epic’ from his personal view, Tewari tweeted: “Despite being a genetic Punjabi, born to a Jat Sikh mother and Punjabi Hindu father, a canard was spread in three Lok Sabha elections... that I can’t speak Punjabi.”

Earlier, Rajya Sabha AAP MP Balbir, Singh Seechewal insisted that all his papers should be in Gurmukhi. He said, “I don’t know Hindi and English at all. Therefore, I had to request the Chairman of the House to provide me with the questions and other documents in Punjabi language only.”

When questioned about AAP MPs from Punjab speaking only in Hindi or English and not Punjabi, Seechewal said, “If someone loves or is proud of his mother tongue, they should speak in Punjabi. However, if someone doesn’t know Punjabi language, how will they speak?”

#anandpur sahib #Congress