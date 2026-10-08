The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the killing of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang and shot at the influencer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ajit Rajian said.

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“His role is that of the shooter. He did the firing and also arranged the bike,” Rajian said.

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Sandhu, a prominent Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist, was shot dead on October 3 in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar, Punjab.

Related news: Mad Sandhu’s friends vanished after his murder? Brother says none came to funeral; influencer was set for Bigg Boss

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According to police, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire on Sandhu.

Rajian said further details about the arrest and the investigation would be shared at a press conference.

Sandhu was known for his presence on social media and work as a makeup artist. He used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.

He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had even acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.