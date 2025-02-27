DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjabi now compulsory subject in all private, govt schools of state

Punjabi now compulsory subject in all private, govt schools of state

Move comes in wake of controversy over CBSE Class X exam draft norms
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Education Minister Harjot Bains addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The Punjab Government on Wednesday made Punjabi a mandatory main subject in all schools across the state, regardless of their educational board affiliation.

In a notification issued under the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008, the Education Department said education certificates would be considered as null and void without Punjabi as a main subject.

What Edu dept notification states

In a notification issued under the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008, the Education Department said education certificates would be considered as null and void without Punjabi as a main subject

In the notification, the department also said no student would be declared pass in Class X if Punjabi was not mentioned as one of the main subjects

The development follows sharp criticism over dropping of Punjabi as a regional language in the list of subjects mentioned in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) draft norms for Class X exams even as the board clarifying that the draft norms were only indicative and that no subject would be dropped.

Advertisement

In the notification, the department said no student would be declared pass in Class X if Punjabi was not a main subject.

State Education Minister Harjot Bains said schools were earlier fined for not teaching the Punjabi subject. Now, it was mandatory for all schools to have Punjabi as a main subject, he added.

Advertisement

The minister said the government imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a private school in Mohali for failing to comply with the 2008 Act, which mandates the teaching of Punjabi as a compulsory subject. Two Jalandhar-based schools were also penalised for violating the law. Bains said Punjab would bring its own education policy and soon, a committee of experts would be constituted for the purpose.

Earlier, the CBSE move to drop the Punjabi subject in the draft norms elicited strong reaction from the ruling and opposition parties.

Bains asserted that Punjabi was spoken and read in various states, extending its significance beyond the Punjab border. “Punjabi is not just a language, it is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, spoken and cherished by millions across the country,” he said, adding that he would write a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to fix the responsibility of officials who had committed this “grave injustice” to the state.

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Punjabi is our mother tongue. It is spoken and read in various states and many countries. The attack on our mother tongue will not be tolerated. The Akali Dal will strongly oppose the CBSE move. We demand its immediate restoration and urge all Punjabis to join hands in this fight.”

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, “It shows their anti-Punjab mentality. This is a conspiracy against Punjab.”

Democratic Teachers’ Front president Vikram Dev Singh termed it as a move to keep students away from Punjabi language. He demanded that students should be given more than one holiday before the regional language exams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper