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Home / Punjab / Punjabi-origin Canadian youth held with 2 grenades in Faridkot, ‘terror plot’ foiled

Punjabi-origin Canadian youth held with 2 grenades in Faridkot, ‘terror plot’ foiled

According to the FIR registered at the SSOC police station, Fazilka, the accused is suspected of having links with Pakistan-based terror modules and anti-national elements active across the border, and is alleged to have used drones to procure explosive material meant to disturb peace and communal amity in the region

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Five days after his return from Canada, a youth was arrested near Nehru Stadium here with two grenades in his possession by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing.

The accused has been identified as Navjot Singh, alias Nav, a permanent resident of Canada whose parents live in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Faridkot.

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According to the FIR registered at State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station, Fazilka, the accused is suspected of having links with Pakistan-based terror modules and anti-national elements active across the border, and is alleged to have used drones to procure explosive material meant to disturb peace and communal amity in the region.

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The FIR states that a police party, led by SSOC officials, acting on specific intelligence input, intercepted the accused near Kaussa Road, close to Nehru Stadium, around 10.50 pm on Thursday and recovered two grenades from his possession. A case has been registered against him under Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Sections 15, 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Inspector Satinderdeep Singh Brar of the Intelligence Wing (CID) is the complainant in the case and has also been directed to investigate it.

The accused's father, Suba Singh, however, gave a different account of the events leading to his son's arrest. He said his son had returned to India on September 12, and on Thursday evening told him a courier was arriving. The two of them went to Sadiq Chowk to collect it, where, he claimed, the police apprehended them; while he was let off later that night, his son was taken into custody. He has demanded justice in the matter.

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The police said further questioning of the accused was under way to establish his network and identify any possible targets, particularly in view of the upcoming religious congregation.

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