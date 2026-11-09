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Home / Punjab / Punjabi-origin man arrested in Canada over 'illegal street-racing' incidents

Punjabi-origin man arrested in Canada over 'illegal street-racing' incidents

Toor has been charged with 3 counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent and racing a motor vehicle

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:57 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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officers first spotted the vehicle participating in a street race near Explorer Drive and Satellite Drive in Mississauga shortly after 1 am on August 30. Pic: iStock
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A 24-year-old Punjabi-origin man from Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with three alleged illegal street-racing incidents in Mississauga and North York, Peel Regional Police said.

The accused, identified as Tarman Toor, allegedly drove a red BMW M3 without licence plates and concealed his identity by wearing a ski mask while participating in illegal races.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers first spotted the vehicle participating in a street race near Explorer Drive and Satellite Drive in Mississauga shortly after 1 am on August 30.

Investigators allegedly observed the same vehicle racing on two separate occasions on September 26.

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In the first incident, near Meadowpine Boulevard and Danbro Crescent in Mississauga, the driver allegedly ran a red light at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401.

The vehicle was subsequently spotted in the area of Clayson and Bartor roads, near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West/Highway 401 in North York, police said.

Following a three-month investigation, police identified the driver as Toor.

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On October 28, officers executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Brampton, following which Toor was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent and racing a motor vehicle.

The allegations have not been tested in court. Toor is scheduled to appear before a judge at a later date, police said.

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Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police said they had laid 214 stunt-driving charges and made 119 arrests related to Highway Traffic Act offences in the region so far this year.

“Keeping Peel’s roads safe remains a priority for our service. Illegal street racing is a clear and present danger to all roadway users,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

“I commend our Safer Roads Team for their dedication in identifying and arresting individuals whose actions put our community at risk," said Andrews.

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