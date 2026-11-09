Punjabi-origin man arrested in Canada over 'illegal street-racing' incidents

A 24-year-old Punjabi-origin man from Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with three alleged illegal street-racing incidents in Mississauga and North York, Peel Regional Police said.

The accused, identified as Tarman Toor, allegedly drove a red BMW M3 without licence plates and concealed his identity by wearing a ski mask while participating in illegal races.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers first spotted the vehicle participating in a street race near Explorer Drive and Satellite Drive in Mississauga shortly after 1 am on August 30.

Investigators allegedly observed the same vehicle racing on two separate occasions on September 26.

Advertisement

In the first incident, near Meadowpine Boulevard and Danbro Crescent in Mississauga, the driver allegedly ran a red light at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401.

The vehicle was subsequently spotted in the area of Clayson and Bartor roads, near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West/Highway 401 in North York, police said.

Following a three-month investigation, police identified the driver as Toor.

Advertisement

On October 28, officers executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Brampton, following which Toor was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent and racing a motor vehicle.

The allegations have not been tested in court. Toor is scheduled to appear before a judge at a later date, police said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police said they had laid 214 stunt-driving charges and made 119 arrests related to Highway Traffic Act offences in the region so far this year.

“Keeping Peel’s roads safe remains a priority for our service. Illegal street racing is a clear and present danger to all roadway users,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

“I commend our Safer Roads Team for their dedication in identifying and arresting individuals whose actions put our community at risk," said Andrews.