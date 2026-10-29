Punjabi-origin truck driver charged in Canada with smuggling cocaine, heroin

A truck driver of Punjabi origin has been charged in Canada for allegedly trying to smuggle 52 bricks of cocaine and heroin across the Canada-US border last year, according to authorities.

Following an RCMP investigation, 47-year-old Khushwinder Gill of Canada was charged with importing and possessing cocaine and heroin for trafficking.

Advertisement

On October 22, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency pulled the commercial vehicle over at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon Port of Entry, a news release from the RCMP’s Federal Policing Pacific Region said, adding that the suspected drugs were found “inside two duffel bags”.

Advertisement

Gill was subsequently arrested by the FPPR Drugs and Organised Crime Group 6, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

An investigation was initiated and on October 19, 2026, charges were approved in BC Provincial Court against Gill.

Advertisement

“Stopping illicit drugs at the border takes constant vigilance, and our border officers at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon Port of Entry delivered,” said a statement from David Lee, CBSA’s director of the Pacific highway district.

“This significant seizure reflects the strong partnership between the CBSA and the RCMP. Together, we are helping protect communities in Canada from drug trafficking,” Lee stated.

“This investigation and its result demonstrate the positive impact of our coordinated efforts with the CBSA to stop the flow of drugs into Canada through our land borders,” said Staff Sergeant Eric Kimura of the RCMP FPPR Drugs and Organised Crime unit.

Earlier this month, the CBSA said its agents had found nearly 128 kg of cocaine in a truck crossing the Ambassador Bridge from the US into Windsor.