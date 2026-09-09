DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has narrow escape as shots fired at his convoy in Canada

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has narrow escape as shots fired at his convoy in Canada

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:41 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ammy Virk. Image credit/Facebook
Advertisement

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk had a narrow escape in Canada after a vehicle in his concert convoy came under fire in Abbotsford, British Columbia, late on September 5, hours after he performed at the Rogers Forum.

There were seven gunshots, according to several Canadian media reports.

Advertisement

According to the Abbotsford Police, a vehicle travelling in the 2500-block of McCallum Road was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV shortly after 11 pm. No one was injured in the shooting.

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, officers responding to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place found an SUV, believed to be linked to the incident, fully engulfed in flames.

Sources said the targeted vehicle, reportedly bullet-proof, was part of the convoy connected to Virk’s show and was carrying the singer along with the concert promoter, the son of the owner of a Surrey-based Punjabi radio station that was itself targeted in a similar attack last year.

Advertisement

Reports suggested that as many as seven bullets struck the vehicle.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to establish a motive, besides examining whether the vehicle fire is linked to the shooting. Police said early indications suggested that the attack was targeted.

Sgt Paul Walker of the Abbotsford Police said the force could not comment on investigative details.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators continue to gather evidence and advance the case,” he said, appealing to anyone with information, including dashcam footage from the area between 10.45 pm and midnight on September 5, to come forward.

Virk, known for films such as Angrej, Qismat and Laung Laachi, is among the leading names in the Punjabi music and film industry.

The attack on his convoy comes against the backdrop of a string of shootings targeting Punjabi entertainers in Canada in recent years, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab in May 2022 and a shooting outside actor-singer Gippy Grewal’s West Vancouver home in 2023.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attack on Virk’s convoy till the time of filing this report.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts