Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has narrow escape as shots fired at his convoy in Canada

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk had a narrow escape in Canada after a vehicle in his concert convoy came under fire in Abbotsford, British Columbia, late on September 5, hours after he performed at the Rogers Forum.

There were seven gunshots, according to several Canadian media reports.

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According to the Abbotsford Police, a vehicle travelling in the 2500-block of McCallum Road was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV shortly after 11 pm. No one was injured in the shooting.

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Shortly afterwards, officers responding to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place found an SUV, believed to be linked to the incident, fully engulfed in flames.

Sources said the targeted vehicle, reportedly bullet-proof, was part of the convoy connected to Virk’s show and was carrying the singer along with the concert promoter, the son of the owner of a Surrey-based Punjabi radio station that was itself targeted in a similar attack last year.

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Reports suggested that as many as seven bullets struck the vehicle.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to establish a motive, besides examining whether the vehicle fire is linked to the shooting. Police said early indications suggested that the attack was targeted.

Sgt Paul Walker of the Abbotsford Police said the force could not comment on investigative details.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators continue to gather evidence and advance the case,” he said, appealing to anyone with information, including dashcam footage from the area between 10.45 pm and midnight on September 5, to come forward.

Virk, known for films such as Angrej, Qismat and Laung Laachi, is among the leading names in the Punjabi music and film industry.

The attack on his convoy comes against the backdrop of a string of shootings targeting Punjabi entertainers in Canada in recent years, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab in May 2022 and a shooting outside actor-singer Gippy Grewal’s West Vancouver home in 2023.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attack on Virk’s convoy till the time of filing this report.