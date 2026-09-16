Punjabi singer Harinder Nijjar booked over 'weapon display' during song shoot at Jalandhar college

The Jalandhar police has registered an FIR against Punjabi singer Harinder Pal Singh Nijjar after an alleged open display of weapons at a private college here, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The purported video is said to have been filmed during the shooting of a Punjabi song at the college and shows several men with guns behind the singer on the college campus.

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Taking cognisance of the matter, the police registered an FIR against the singer at Division No. 1 police station under Sections 223 and 190 of the BNS and Sections 25-30 of the Arms Act.

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Jalandhar ADCP-1 Mukhtiar Rai said that, as seen in a viral post on social media, the singer is seen shooting a song at the private college, wherein his associates are allegedly seen displaying weapons.

Nijjar is purportedly seen walking towards a camera dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, as a group of youths walk behind him, wielding guns. A number of men in the group are seen carrying guns during the shoot inside the educational institute.

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The Tribune does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Jalandhar-based professor and social activist Mandeep Singh.

The complaint was formally made to the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Punjab; DPI (Colleges); Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University; Dean, College Development Council, Guru Nanak Dev University; president/general secretary, DAVCMC; secretary, UGC; and DC, Jalandhar.

In his complaint, the professor alleged, “The college authorities permitted a commercial song and video shoot on the Institute grounds wherein dozens of firearms were openly brandished, flaunted and showcased in complete disregard of academic decorum and student safety.”

The professor termed the incident a “flagrant violation” of the binding directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the policies of the state government on the display of weapons in public.