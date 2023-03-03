 Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport : The Tribune India

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

In December last year, Aulakh had appeared before an SIT in connection with Siddhu Moosewala murder case

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

Photo credit: instagram/mankirtaulakh



Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 3

Controversial Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh took to the social media to inform his fans in Dubai and apologise that his show had to be cancelled due to some "technical reasons" after reports emerged that he was reportedly quizzed at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, by NIA over his Dubai visit today evening. "The next date will be announced in a day or two," he said.

In December last year, Aulakh appeared before an SIT in connection with the Siddhu Moosewala murder case.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

2
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

3
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

4
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

5
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

6
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

7
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

8
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

9
Trending

How did Nithyananda's 'nation' Kailasa, a fictional country, reach UN? Clarifies 'persecuted by India' remark, blames anti-Hindus

10
Punjab

Govt allows 2.25% stamp duty exemption till Mar 31

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Russia ‘interested’ in India China being friends: Sergey Lavrov

Russia 'interested' in India, China being friends: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Lavrov defends his country’s actions in Ukraine, says West t...

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

Cabinet passes resolution to be sent to Centre to return Rs ...

NPP’s Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government in Meghalaya, submits letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor

NPP’s Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government in Meghalaya, submits letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor

Oath-taking to take place at 11 am on March 7, PM Modi to at...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Court to hear former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Kejriwal to announce AAP’s ‘guarantees’ to people in poll-bound Karnataka on March 4

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi University to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers