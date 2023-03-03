Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 3

Controversial Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh took to the social media to inform his fans in Dubai and apologise that his show had to be cancelled due to some "technical reasons" after reports emerged that he was reportedly quizzed at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, by NIA over his Dubai visit today evening. "The next date will be announced in a day or two," he said.

In December last year, Aulakh appeared before an SIT in connection with the Siddhu Moosewala murder case.