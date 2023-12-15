Punjabi singer Navjot Singh's killers arrested 6 years after his murder

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, December 15
The Mohali police on Friday nabbed killers of singer Navjot Singh, six years after the murder.
Today, after 6 years, the killers of Singer Navjot Singh @ Isapuria Virk have been arrested. Justice has been served— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 15, 2023
Acting professionally & scientifically on an untraced sensational murder case of the singer in 2018, CIA @sasnagarpolice has solved the investigation adeptly 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YBHD3gi5L7
DGP Gaurav Yadav took to X and wrote, "Today, after 6 years, the killers of Singer Navjot Singh @ Isapuria Virk have been arrested. Justice has been served. Acting professionally & scientifically on an untraced sensational murder case of the singer in 2018, CIA SAS Nagar Police has solved the investigation adeptly."
in 2018, the budding Punjabi singer’s body was found in a pool of blood with five gunshot wounds, near a factory plot in Dera Bassi of Punjab.
His Nissan Micra car was found parked nearby.
He was shot in the chest from close range. The singer, aged around 22, was living in a rented apartment in Mohali.
He had called up his mother minutes before he was killed and told her that he was returning home at Behra village. The family began looking for him when he did not return home.
