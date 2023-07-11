Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda admitted to hospital, son Maninder urges people not to believe rumours

ANI
Ludhiana, July 11
Due to heath issues, Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda has been admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, his son Maninder Shinda gave a health update and cleared all rumours about his father’s death.
Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from his father’s official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator. He needed treatment for quite some time and for this he has been admitted to the hospital. He urged people not to fall into any kind of rumours and false reports. He assured Surinder’s fans and followers that he is fine and getting treated. Maninder also assured that details related to his father will be shared through Surinder Shinda’s social media handles.
Singer’s fans dropped their comments on Maninder’s live and wish for Surinder’s speedy recovery.
Maninder also interacted with media outside the hospital and cleared all the rumours and shared details about his father’s heath.
Over the course of his career, Surinder Shinda has written a number of well-known songs that have resonated with listeners of all ages. His most popular songs include Jatt Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, Truck Billiya, Balbiro Bhabhi, Kaher Singh Di Mout.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts
The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...
Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm
The accused barged into the office and attacked the MD and C...
30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey
No loss of life reported so far; CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 cro...
Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval
Doval stressed that as a proud civilisational state, India b...
GST Council agrees to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value
Council approved exemption of GST on import of cancer drug D...