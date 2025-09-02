Punjabi singer wields music, social media to shed light on floods

While most Pollywood singers have extended help to flood victims through donations and on-ground support, Punjabi singer Harry Dhanoa has chosen a different path. He has paid tribute to the flood-affected on Instagram reels, with songs that portray the grim situation in Punjab.

Dhanoa has released three reels featuring these songs so far. Through his lyrics, he attempts to capture the anguish of farmers and the widespread devastation.

Lyrics from his songs include: “Ikko ikk sahara hunda, kheti naal guzara hunda, ik vi boota laya khet ch putta naalo payara hunda, le gya rohad ke paani, baba oye katt jameena de…”; “Waah oye Punjab sinya kidda tera tap aa, hazaara aayiya aafta, tu ta vi jana bach aa…”; “Hadd ho gayi yaaro ehna kalakaara wali, boldi na disse kitey dadduan di dhaani…”

Dhanoa, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in Mohali, said, “Through my reels, I always highlight current issues affecting society. In my latest reels, I have tried to spread awareness about the plight of flood-hit families and motivate people to come forward with relief. In one of my reels, I have even targeted those artists who just come to do business in Punjab and never look back.”