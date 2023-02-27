Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

A Punjabi University student was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus here on Monday afternoon. Navjot Singh, a third-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the University College of Engineering (UCoE), died after he allegedly received multiple stab injuries in the stomach. Another student received an injury on the head.

Officials on the campus said there were a number of outsiders outside the UCoE who got into a verbal confrontation which led to the stabbing incident. An official requesting anonymity said the student had suffered multiple stab injuries and was taken to the dispensary. “They shifted him to Government Rajindra hospital as the stab wounds had led to major loss of blood. He died during treatment,” he revealed.

University Public Relations officer Daljit Ami said, “The University has already collected CCTV footage of the incident and is submitting it to the police. The incident took place at around 12.15 pm. More than 20 students were present at the site outside the UCoE when a number of them got into an altercation. The student Navjot Singh suffered multiple stab injuries while another suffered a minor injury. He was taken to the Government Rajindra hospital.”

Officials said the student was a day scholar. They said the reason for the stabbing was not yet clear.

“The police department is investigating the case. SSP Patiala has also paid a visit to the University campus,” they said.

University employees requesting anonymity said a number of thefts and other incidents have already taken place on the campus in the recent past. “The University needs to look into the law and order situation. Importantly, only three days ago, the University security officer, in view of an increase in incidents of theft of two-wheelers from the campus, had directed the security staff to ensure proper checking at the entry gates,” an insider informed.