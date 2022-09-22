Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

Patiala, September 22
A daily-wage employee of Punjabi University, Patiala, allegedly died by suicide as he hanged himself at Waris Bhawan on the campus.
University officials said 30-year-old Rohtash’s body was taken to Government Rajindra hospital.
He is survived by wife and a year-old daughter.
Officials said Rohtash was a daily-wager at Waris Bhawan guest house on the campus. He worked as a ‘masalchi’ at the Bhawan kitchen.
University security officer Gurtej Singh said the employee was on duty from 10pm to 6am. He said, “We got to know about the incident after another employee reported for duty on Thursday morning. He had not been keeping well for some time and used to remain disturbed.”
He said the university officials informed the police, who reached the campus and sealed the premises.
In the wake of the recent incidents of circulation of videos and protests at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, Punjabi University Patiala Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind had held a meeting with hostel wardens, Dean, Students Welfare, and other officials on Wednesday. The university said it would take immediate action with regard to any untoward incident on the campus.
