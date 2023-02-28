Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

A day after an engineering student at Punjabi University Patiala was murdered, his family has demanded arrest of the accused before doctors conduct the port-mortem.

Navjot Singh had died of deep stab wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Students on the university campus, meanwhile, shut the department on Tuesday and launched a protest against the administration demanding arrest of all the accused. Students associated with the Sanjha Vidyarthi Morcha also staged a protest.

The family of the deceased reached Government Rajindra Hospital and raised their demands. They demanded arrest of all the accused in before the doctors conducted the post-mortem.

A police party also reached there to pacify them.