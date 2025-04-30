Punjabi University ex-staff cry foul on ‘partial gratuity payment’

The retired faculty of Punjabi University Patiala has protested against the depositing of Rs 1 lakh partial gratuity amount into the bank accounts hours before the case was listed for hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Jagbir Singh, chairman, Joint Action Committee for Pensioners, said Rs 1 lakh was deposited in our accounts at 5 pm today. “The university is planning to give outstanding amount of Rs 10 lakh in instalments, which is a wrong practice, and the action is uncalled for,” said Jagbir.

As many as 55 members, who had retired after 2016, had filed contempt plea in the Punjab and Haryana HC for revised retirement benefits. “Today was holiday in the university, but Rs 1 lakh was credited in our accounts. This was done as tomorrow our case is listed in the HC,” said Jagbir.