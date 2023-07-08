Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 7

Punjabi University in a newly issued notification has threatened action against its employees found sharing ‘information’ online or with the media.

In its new orders, the university stated that it could initiate legal action against employees if they were caught sharing information on the social or with print and electronic media which could affect the institution’s image, decorum or an individual.

The Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has objected to the notification and called it an attack on their democratic rights.

Opposing the notification, PUTA secretary Prof Maninder Singh said, “Issuing such a notification is akin to snatching the freedom to expression of employees. Our first responsibility as teachers here is towards our duty on the campus and the second is towards society. We are responsible for giving direction to society.”