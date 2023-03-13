Punjabi University students, faculty protest; seek grants

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Students and faculty of Punjabi University, Patiala, on Monday started a protest demanding grants from the state government.

The students shut the university’s entry gates and sat on protest. All work on the campus came to a halt.

The protest follows the state government's alleged failure to allocate funds for the university as per its demands in its budget for the coming fiscal year.

Students blocked the university entry gates at 11am.

Joined by teaching and non-teaching staff, they demanded grants for the cash-strapped university. They said they would hold protest for an indefinite period.

Rashpinder Jimmy, an activist associated with Punjab Radical Student Union, said they would continue the protest till the afternoon. “The students and employees have launched a collective front under the banner Punjabi University Bachao Morcha. Our only demand is that the state government issue grants to the university as per its requirement every year. It should also waive the university’s bank loan. For this, we will hold regular protests which will not remain confined to the university campus alone, but will be held across its constituent colleges, neighbourhood campuses and regional centres,” he said.

"The state government, especially the chief minister, has assured the university to provide monetary help, but has failed to release the funds. Therefore, we have decided to hold an indefinite protest at the university gates," another university student said.