Punjabi University suspends teacher on charges of misuse of funds; professor refutes charges

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 12

Punjabi University has suspended its professor of Sports Science, Prof Paramvir Singh over alleged misuse of university funds and issuance of a NSS related certificate wrongly.

While the University has suspended the professor with immediate effect and directed him to report to Guru Kashi Campus, Talwandi Sabo, the professor has rejected the allegations and said he was being targeted selectively.

The University has charged the professor for misuse of the University’s official vehicle (PB 11 AD 5305) during his tenure as programme coordinator of NSS wing. He is also named in an inquiry related to purchase of a bicycle and solar lights from the NSS wing and for issuing a C-certificate to an individual wrongly.

While the University suspended the professor on the basis of recommendations of a committee constituted to probe the matters, the professor said he was being targeted selectively.

Talking to The Tribune, he said solar lights purchased during his tenure in NSS wing are installed on the campus. “The lights are very-much present on the campus. Even the bicycle purchased at the time, which was provided to the department’s peon, is also available and facts regarding the same can be verified from documents we have submitted to the University,” he said.

He added he used the University vehicle upon seeking proper permissions only and added that the NSS C-certificate (which is given post completion of 360 hours of service and attendance during two seven-day NSS camps) was issued to the individual only upon receipt of a report from the student’s institution. “Also, the final signatory in the matter was the Vice Chancellor of the time”, he said.

Professor Paramvir added, “I have cooperated with the University committee which was inquiring into the matter. In fact, the University has failed to provide me documents related to the allegations despite my request for the same in an RTI application to file responses.”

#Punjabi University Patiala