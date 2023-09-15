Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

Students of Punjabi University here thrashed a Punjabi Department professor following a girl student’s death under mysterious circumstances.

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on Wednesday night at her home in Chauke village, Bathinda.

Her brother Jagseer Singh said, “Jashandeep was ill and was allowed to proceed on a leave for only a few days. We took her home on Wednesday and gave her medicine. She was tense and died at night.”

“Professor Surjit was rude to her and did not grant her leave despite her ailment,” he said.

The students levelled serious allegations against the professor concerned and staged a sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

Professor Surjit said the allegations levelled against him were baseless. He said, “Jashandeep was asthmatic. Two years ago, her parents withdrew her admission due to the ailment. She was repeatedly allowed leave for her treatment.”

Daljit Ami, Director, Public Relations, Punjabi University, said, “Professor Surjit suffered an injury on the head. He has been admitted to a private hospital.”

“The students’ allegations are false and there is no evidence in the matter. Some insiders are politicising the death of the girl. We will take legal action against those involved in hooliganism,” Ami added.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said, “The girl student was ill. She was suffering from a chronic disease and was undergoing treatment. She was administered first aid at the health centre on campus. Her parents had taken her home on Wednesday.”

The university authorities have decided to carry out an investigation in the matter and paid condolences to Jashandeep.

Raman, a protesting student, said, “The university should take stern action against the professor.”

Did not allow leave Prof Surjit was rude to Jashandeep and would not grant her leave despite her ailment. — Jagseer Singh, victim’s brother Denies charge Jashandeep was asthmatic. She was repeatedly allowed leave for her treatment. — Professor Surjit, Punjabi dept

#Punjabi University Patiala